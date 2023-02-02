scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Shehzada song Mere Sawaal Ka: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon share an easy chemistry in this song about first love

Shehzada's Mere Sawaal Ka seems to be a decent enough romantic ballad, and more importantly, it's an original piece of songwriting, which is hard to come by in the age of revamps and remixes of classics.

shehzadaA still from the Shehzada song.

Another song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s highly anticipated Shehzada has hit the internet. Called Mere Sawaal Ka, the track is a peppy and hopeful romantic number which sings of that first tinge of love. Mere Sawaal Ka has been sung by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kholgade. It has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Shloke Lal.

Mere Sawaal Ka seems to be a decent enough romantic ballad, and more importantly, it’s an original piece of songwriting, which is hard to come by in the age of revamps and remixes of classics. As far as the music video is concerned, it seems to be shot in and around Delhi, with the Hauz Khas ruins featuring prominently in a section of the track. Since Kriti and Kartik have previously starred in a film before (Luka Chuppi), they emanate easy chemistry together, which is always a bonus if you are to film something romantic with the leads.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu dramedy Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu in pivotal parts. In the Hindi one, apart from the leads, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja and Ali Asgar among more. It has been directed by Varun Dhawan’s brother and director Rohit Dhawan.

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan flirts with Kriti Sanon on The Kapil Sharma Show, annoyed comedian says, ‘Ye karlo pehle..’

Bankrolled by Allu Aravind and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar, Shehzada is slated for a February 10 release. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Freddy, while Kriti starred in Bhediya. She also has Adipurush in the pipeline with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 13:06 IST
Next Story

Ancient Egypt’s mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close