Shehzada song Mere Sawaal Ka: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon share an easy chemistry in this song about first love

Another song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s highly anticipated Shehzada has hit the internet. Called Mere Sawaal Ka, the track is a peppy and hopeful romantic number which sings of that first tinge of love. Mere Sawaal Ka has been sung by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kholgade. It has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Shloke Lal.

Mere Sawaal Ka seems to be a decent enough romantic ballad, and more importantly, it’s an original piece of songwriting, which is hard to come by in the age of revamps and remixes of classics. As far as the music video is concerned, it seems to be shot in and around Delhi, with the Hauz Khas ruins featuring prominently in a section of the track. Since Kriti and Kartik have previously starred in a film before (Luka Chuppi), they emanate easy chemistry together, which is always a bonus if you are to film something romantic with the leads.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu dramedy Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu in pivotal parts. In the Hindi one, apart from the leads, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja and Ali Asgar among more. It has been directed by Varun Dhawan’s brother and director Rohit Dhawan.

Bankrolled by Allu Aravind and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar, Shehzada is slated for a February 10 release. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Freddy, while Kriti starred in Bhediya. She also has Adipurush in the pipeline with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.