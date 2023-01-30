scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Shehzada release pushed to February 17 as Pathaan continues record-breaking run at box office

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 10.

ShehzadaShehzada's release has been postponed.
Listen to this article
Shehzada release pushed to February 17 as Pathaan continues record-breaking run at box office
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, will now release on February 17, the makers announced on Monday. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Aaryan, was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 10.

The producers decided to push the film’s release “out of respect for Pathaan“.

“Shehzada get a new release date! Out of respect for ‘Pathaan’ this Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the family entertainer will now release on 17 February, 2023,” the makers said in press note.

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan success: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

According to Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has become the “highest opening weekend grosser” in the history of Hindi cinema with the earnings of Rs 542 crore in five days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 21:11 IST
Next Story

Ranji Trophy: Can Saurashtra beat Punjab without Jadeja, Unadkat and Pujara?

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close