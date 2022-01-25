Shehzada makers defend Kartik Aaryan after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer calls him ‘unprofessional’

After Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was accused of “extremely unprofessional” behaviour by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer Manish Shah, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has come out in Kartik’s defence and called him “one of the most professional actors” he has ever worked with.

Shah had earlier said that Aaryan had threatened to walk out of Shehzada, the Hindi adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, if the Allu Arjun film was released with Hindi dubbing in theatres and claimed that he lost Rs 20 crore because of the same. Bhushan has rejected the statement and said that it was not Kartik, but the producers of Shehzada, who felt that their film should release in theatres before the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Bhushan mentioned in his statement that “release of the film is always the producers’ decision and not the actor.” Bhushan’s statement read, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers’ decision and not the actor. I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with.”

Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan said that Kartik’s “intent” for Shehzada is “unquestionable.” “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film,” his statement read.

Producer Aman Gill shared in his statement, “After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we the producers, on our own, requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry.”

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Manish Shah said, “Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.”

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Freddy.