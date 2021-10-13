Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan plays the world’s poorest prince in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to work together in Shehzada, and the tagline goes ‘Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince (world’s poorest prince)’. The film was announced on Wednesday. Kriti and Kartik earlier worked together in Luka Chuppi.

Shehzada is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. One of the biggest hits of 2020, the film featured the viral hit Butta Bomma. Coincidentally, Kartik had earlier performed on the song in a video, winning praise from Arjun. This is Kartik Aaryan’s third film to be announced this year.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Pooja Hegde and Tabu, the Telugu film sees a young man who seeks validation from his father who is critical of almost everything he does.

His world turns upside down when he realises that he was switched at birth with a millionaire’s son.

Taking to social media to announce the film, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “#Shehzada 👑 Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince ❤️ @kritisanon #RohitDhawan.” The film will release in theatres in November 2022.

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared via a statement, “I’ve been wanting to mount a big scale family action-packed musical film for a long time, I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in Shehzada.”

Producer Aman Gill added “Rohit has been working diligently and passionately over the last year to mount Shehzada in the biggest possible way, we all are excited to back his vision in bringing this film to audiences on the big screen in theatres next year. Allu sir and I are very happy to collaborate with Bhushanji for this film.”

The actor also has Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy set for release. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey and Ganpath.