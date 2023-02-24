‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan dances his heart out on ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ and ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ at a wedding. Watch

We often see our Bollywood biggies dancing their heart out at weddings. The videos of actor Kartik Aaryan at one such event are all over his fan pages. The actor was seen shaking his leg on most-loved wedding tracks like ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’. Kartik looked dapper dressed in an traditional pamaja-kurta with a jacket. His photos were shared by his stylist on social media.

Also read | Paresh Rawal reveals Kartik Aaryan is not a part of Hera Pheri 3 as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer shoot set to begin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka & Kazim (@the.vainglorious)

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram) (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik’s dance videos were also shared by some guests who attend the sangeet night. Fans have been showering love on Kartik’s moves. One fan posted, “Full on Dance Masti☺️,” while another wrote, “Har jagah aap hi aap chaye ho bde bhaiya ..🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️. “Kya baat”, “Shaandar” wrote other fans of the actor.

Watch Kartik Aaryan’s dance video and photos from a wedding sangeet here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheer Pakhuriya (@dheerpakhuriya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheer Pakhuriya (@dheerpakhuriya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheer Pakhuriya (@dheerpakhuriya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheer Pakhuriya (@dheerpakhuriya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

This comes a week after Kartik Aaryan’s last release, Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan directorial failed to make a mark at the box office. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramulu and Kartik’s first film as a producer.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal said in an interview that contrary to his earlier announcement, Kartik Aaryan might not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Talking to Mid Day, the veteran actor said, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.” A photo of Akhay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reunited on the sets earlier this week made it to social media.