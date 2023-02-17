Shehzada headed for ‘disastrous’ box office opening, latest numbers show Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania racing ahead

Early box office estimates suggest that Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which was an acid test for his stardom, is headed for a disastrous opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Shehzada is expected to make just Rs 6 crore on its first day of release. The film was pushed by a week to avoid being steam-rolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

A Rs 6 crore opening would be less than half what Kartik’s biggest hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, made on its opening day in 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 delivered a Rs 14 crore opening, and eventually finished with over Rs 260 crore worldwide, cementing Kartik’s star status. “Shehzada is a disaster, the numbers are terrible,” trade analyst Komal Nahta told ETimes.

Trade analyst posted early box office figures for the film on Friday. Reporting numbers from the three national chains — PVR, INOX and Cinepolis — he wrote in a tweet that the film has made only Rs 1.6 crore by 3 pm, as compared to the Rs 4.1 crore that fellow newcomer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has posted at the same venues.

The film registered particularly low advance sales through the week, and to mitigate this, a buy-one-get-one-free deal was introduced in some centres. According to Box Office India, this will help only on day one, and Saturday being a holiday might give the film a little bump, but after that, it’s all down to public opinion.

And the reviews have certainly not been kind. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer awarded Shehzada just half-a-star out of five, and wrote, “It should be a crime to make certain films in the 21st century.” Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s satellite hit m Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.