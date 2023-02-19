scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Shehzada box office Day 2 collection: Kartik Aaryan’s film sees barely any growth, earns approximately Rs 6 crore

Shehzada box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan's film sees marginal jump, but it isn't performing wonders at the box office.

Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, isn’t performing as strongly as expected at the box office. After earning Rs 6 crore on its opening day, the Kartik Aaryan starrer earned approximately the same amount on the second day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. However, for a Kartik Aaryan film, this is a rather dull performance, especially for a Saturday as the first weekend is the most crucial test for a film.

The national chains haven’t performed well and the single screens have also been disappointing. The first weekend for the film is heading towards less than Rs 20 crore, which is completely unexpected for the film. The Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer on the tickets did not benefit the film, even though it was a rather gutsy offer. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Shehzada can prove trade analysts wrong and have a better Sunday, before it faces the Monday test.

This is probably a blow for Kartik Aaryan, who witnessed a glowing success with his film Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2 last year. The horror-comedy was one of the few hits in Bollywood last year, and earned over Rs 180 crore at the box office. Shehzada is also facing competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which continues to go strong in its third week, and is eyeing the Rs 1000 crore club globally. The film has already crossed Rs 500 crore in India itself, and is already one of the biggest hits of 2023. Shehzada also was sidelined by Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which earned Rs 9 crore on its first day.

Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s blockbuster film Ala Vailkunthapurramaloo. The original film had cashed in on the Sankranthi festival and overlapped with Mahesh Babu’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released a day earlier.

Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal.

