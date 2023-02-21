Shehzada box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s first film as producer fails the Monday test, stalls at Rs 22 crore

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s latest release, Shehzada, failed the all-important Monday test at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Shehzada managed to collect only Rs 2.5 crores on Monday. The film opened to lukewarm response and made Rs 6 crore on its first day of release. On the second and third day, the film earned Rs 6.65 crore and Rs 7.35 crore, respectively. The total collection now stands at Rs 22.70 crore.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramulu.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success last year, Kartik was hailed as Bollywood’s next big thing. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the very few Hindi movies that did well at the box office in 2022. The horror comedy managed to mint Rs 55 crore at the end of the opening weekend and in total, the film collected Rs 185 crore in India. Kartik had previously starred in hits such as Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Pyar Ka Punchnama 2.

Shehzada is Kartik’s first film as a producer. The actor had previously revealed that he had given up his fees for the movie. Shehzada is facing competition from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is still holding steady at the box office in its fourth week.

Indianexpress.com gave Shehzada 0.5 stars out of five. A part of the review read, “It should be a crime to make certain films in the 21st century. And a film where a boy (would you call Kartik Aaryan a man, think hard) turns out good simply because his genetics are originally of a rich family, even if he had been swapped at birth into a clerk’s abode, as opposed to his counterpart who never really rises above his poor clerk family genes despite living in privilege, should surely qualify.”