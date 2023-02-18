scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Shehzada box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan fails to recreate magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, struggling against Ant-Man 3 and Pathaan

Shehzada box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan has failed to replicate the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the Rohit Dhawan starrer Shehzada.

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan from the sets of Shehzada. (Photo: kartikaaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan’s debut production film, Shehzada which is a remake of the superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has gotten a slow start at the box office. The film faced stiff competition on its opening day from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which has been in the theaters for over three weeks and Marvel’s latest release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Shehzada’s first-day collection is recorded at Rs 7 crore (early estimates). The number is half of what Kartik’s last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did on its first day. It made a double-digit opening with Rs 14 crore in its kitty. The film witnessed only 14.05% occupancy.

As per Box Office India, the film has managed to reach this number because of the incentive of the buy-one-get-one-free ticket. Its competitors at the ticket counters, Pathaan and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania earned Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 9 crore respectively.

Also read |Is Kartik Aaryan truly the Shehzada of Bollywood? Trade experts weigh in

The film trade experts were apprehensive about Shehzada’s box office success even before its release as they thought that the makers “made a mistake” by shifting the film’s release by a week to avoid the havoc that Pathaan was creating at the ticket counters. Taran Adarsh argued that the film would have enjoyed a solo release had it been released on February 10, avoiding a clash with the MCU movie.

Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “As a producer or as anyone connected with the film, you do seek solo window. Ant-Man (and The Wasp: Quantumania) has a huge buzz globally. It’s a Marvel film, and they are opening their fifth phase with this film. Marvel fans in India are excited about it and I was taken aback when the film was shifted.”

Going forward, the road towards becoming a hit seems to be a tough one for Shehzada given the negative reviews the film has received. The Indian Express’s film critic Shalini Langer has given the movie half star. A section of her review read, “Even if the film was not called Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan would have made it all come out right. But since it is called that, he does this being both badass and Bawarchi (remember that Rajesh Khanna character who used more than food to make families come together). And Aaryan doesn’t even have to change a hair strand from his usual loud, silly, bedraggled look.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 09:01 IST
