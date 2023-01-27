scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill’s midnight birthday celebrations has her cutting 3 cakes, Salman Khan’s gift is a BTS from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill posted a video where she was seen cutting three cakes and ringing in her birthday with brother Sehbaaz and close friends.

Shehnaaz GillActor Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her birthday at midnight. (Photo: Instagram/shehnaazgill)

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, started her birthday celebrations at midnight by cutting not one but three cakes. The actor shared a video on social media where she is seen enjoying as everyone around her wishes her on birthday.

Salman Khan Films also shared a BTS from her film debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she is seen dressed in a lehenga. She sported the same dress in the short clip as the film teaser.

Shehnaaz uploaded the video on her social media account and captioned it as, “A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude.” In the video, when she blows the candles and her friends ask her to make a wish, Shehnaaz says, “Main wish nahi maangti.”

Check out the video –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

Shehnaaz’s brother Sehbaaz is also seen in the video, while he records on his phone. Actor Varun Sharma also attended the actor’s 29th birthday celebration. Shehnaaz was seen dancing merrily as everyone around her continued to sing birthday song.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is led by Salman Khan, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film’s teaser was attached with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and released on January 25. The teaser shows Shehnaaz in a blink and miss part in which she is seen wearing a saree and walking along with Salman.

Check out Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser –

Shehnaaz was recently seen in the video of singer Guru Randhawa’s song Moonrise. The song’s lyrics were releases earlier but the video was released recently in which Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was praised by fans. Before the video’s release the actors had released many back-the-scene footage, which had created buzz about the two actors having a sparkling chemistry.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 12:53 IST
