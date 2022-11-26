Shehnaaz Gill kisses weeping fan, shoos away security as she accepts a gift. Watch video

Actor and television personality Shehnaaz Gill frequently has unusual encounters with die-hard fans, and she recently came across another devotee who got down on one knee to present her with a gift. A video shows the fan interacting with Shehnaaz through tears of joy.

In the video, which was shared by a paparazzi page, Shehnaaz is seen hugging and consoling the fan. Things take a surprising turn when the fan goes down on her to knee to offer her bangle to Shehnaaz as a gift. The actor requests her to get up, but the fan is adamant about getting Shehnaaz to wear it while she kneels before her.

A member of Shehnaaz’s team, presumably her female bodyguard, steps between Shehnaaz and the fan, but the actor reprimands her and eventually gives in to the fan’s wishes. The joyous fan also offers Shehnaaz a ring, but the actor refuses to take it vehemently. She hugs and kisses the fan on the cheek instead. The fan is heard saying, “Mera dream pura ho gaya. Thank you God (My dream is fulfilled. Thank you God),” to express her happiness.

Shehnaaz, who has worked in Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala, Daaka and more recently Honsla Rakh, has also been part of several music videos. Her popularity, however skyrocketed when she participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The actor’s close bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla was also loved by their fans.

Recently, Shehnaaz and rapper MC Square announced a collaboration together, and shot a music video in Rajasthan. Shehnaaz also recently won an award in Dubai, which she dedicated to Sidharth. She said in her speech, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I am here because you invested so much in me).” Raising the trophy, a visibly emotional Shehnaaz added, “Sidharth Shukla this is for you,” before walking out.