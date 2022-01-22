Shehnaaz Gill says her ‘USP is talking’ in Yashraj Mukhate’s hilarious vlog. Watch video

Have you been missing the ever-laughing Shehnaaz Gill we had seen on Bigg Boss 13? Yashraj Mukhate’s new YouTube video has the Bigg Boss 13 star in the avatar she is known for. The video features her laughing out loud, talking endlessly and cracking jokes. The video is sure to put a smile on the face of Shehnaaz’s fans. The YouTube vlog is a BTS video from the set of Yashraj’s latest mashup video titled Boring Day.

In the video, Shehnaaz is heard calling herself an “all-in-one” personality. Tagging herself a “good advisor,” Shehnaaz said that people can talk to her about everything in life because she has “a lot of experience.” As the video continued, she termed herself as a “jack of all” and a “masterpiece” and shared that her USP is talking.

Everyone who has seen Shehnaaz’s journey remembers that she has always referred to herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.’ However, the tables have turned now. As per Shehnaaz, now the real ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ is the actor Katrina Kaif as she married Vicky Kaushal. But what about Shehnaaz? Well, the Honsla Rakh actor has given herself a new title. “Ab main India ki Shehnaaz Gill ban gayi hun (Now I have become India’s Shehnaaz Gill),” Shehnaaz explained in the video.

Shehnaaz shared in the video that she has watched several films recently, including The Devil Wears Prada and Sully. When asked if she would love to feature in a Disney film, Shehnaaz told Yashraj, “Haye! Tere muh mein dahi shakkar.” She also spoke about being spiritual and said she has been practicing meditation. As the video was ending, Shehnaaz asked Yashraj if their new work Boring Day will be a hit. When Yashraj replied ‘maybe’, Shehnaaz said, “You should always be positive.”

In the video, Shehnaaz admitted to not being a good listener but said, “I can listen to people who talk logic. Otherwise, I am a person who loves to have someone who can listen to me.” She also boasted her talent to be able to talk without a script too.

The new video has come after Yashraj and Shehnaaz featured in YouTuber’s latest video called ‘Boring Day.’ ‘Boring Day’ begins with a clip of Shehnaaz from BB 13. Yashraj and Shehnaaz both have given their vocals to the new clip.