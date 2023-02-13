scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill wows fans with a new dance reel in unique saree, fans say ‘Kya khoob lagti ho’

Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon make her big Bollywood debut, dropped a new video on internet and fans are loving it.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Shehnaaz Gill wows fans with a new dance reel in unique saree, fans say ‘Kya khoob lagti ho’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and dropped a new video from a recent photoshoot. The actor was seen slaying effortlessly and fans cannot keep calm after looking at the reel with a Punjabi track in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz was donning a pink saree with a unique blouse and a big bow and the fans on the internet loved her unique look. One of the fans said, “Kya khoob lagti ho badi sundar dikhti ho.” Another said, “Wowwww beautiful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Filmfare Middle East (@filmfareme)

Shehnaaz  is currently hosting her chat show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.’ Her next guest is Bhuvan Bam and the actor recently posted multiple pictures with Bam. Shehnaaz will also be making her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree. In a recent interview with Connect, Shehnaaz said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.” Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released in April 2023. Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s 100% which will release this year. The film also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

 

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 15:43 IST
Next Story

Indo-US exercise includes drill against nuke, bio terror attacks for the first time: What are CBRN weapons

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sid kiara reception inside photos
Ranveer-Kareena to rumoured lovebirds Ananya-Aditya Roy Kapur: Inside pics from Sid-Kiara reception
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close