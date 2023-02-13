Shehnaaz Gill wows fans with a new dance reel in unique saree, fans say ‘Kya khoob lagti ho’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and dropped a new video from a recent photoshoot. The actor was seen slaying effortlessly and fans cannot keep calm after looking at the reel with a Punjabi track in the background.

Shehnaaz was donning a pink saree with a unique blouse and a big bow and the fans on the internet loved her unique look. One of the fans said, “Kya khoob lagti ho badi sundar dikhti ho.” Another said, “Wowwww beautiful.”

Shehnaaz is currently hosting her chat show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.’ Her next guest is Bhuvan Bam and the actor recently posted multiple pictures with Bam. Shehnaaz will also be making her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree. In a recent interview with Connect, Shehnaaz said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.” Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released in April 2023. Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s 100% which will release this year. The film also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.