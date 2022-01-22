Shehnaaz Gill bedazzles fans in latest reel, grooves to ‘Maula Mere Maula’. Watch video

After treating fans to a video of herself with Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz Gill posted an Instagram reel, which is receiving immense love from her fans. The video shows her grooving to ‘Maula Mere Maula’ in gorgeous Indian attire. As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with compliments.

“Such a gorgeous diva,” a fan wrote, while another tagged Shehnaaz as “Queen.” Some of her fans mentioned she was looking “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Earlier in the day, Shehnaaz featured in a promo of Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan in which she introduced a trio of singers as the contestants of the show. The clip from the auditions showed how the contestants impressed Parineeti Chopra with their talent.

While Shehnaaz won’t be participating in the show in any manner, she has been featuring in the promos of the reality show, which is set to premiere on television from January 22 onwards. Previously, in a video of Hunarbaaz, Shehnaaz showcased her singing skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier this week, fans were overjoyed to see the actor singing in Yashraj Mukhate’s new video, titled Boring Day. The video featured clips of Shehnaaz from her Bigg Boss 13 stint and soon, Yashraj with Shehnaaz took over the screen to sing along. As soon as the video was shared, it went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. She was seen in the show with late actor Sidharth Shukla and they were fondly called SidNaaz on the show. After Sidharth’s death in 2021, Shehnaaz had taken some time off from social media platforms. She had also taken a break from her work. However, she joined Diljit Dosanjh in the promotion of her film Honsla Rakh, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Later, she also paid tribute to Sidharth with a single. Since then, she has been featuring on shows, advertisements and more.