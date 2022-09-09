scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill wants attention from Thor: ‘Thor iss Kaur pe bhi thoda dhyaan de’

In a new video, Shehnaaz Gill is all hearts for Chris Hemsworth's character Thor from the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Shehnaaz Gill, Chris Hemsworth, ThorShehnaaz Gill wants Thor's attention. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill’s new gym avatar in a recent video has a connection with Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth. Shehnaaz, who is smitten by Thor, says, “Main chahti hoon ki Thor iss Kaur pe bhi thoda dhyaan de! Toh main bhi Natalie Portman jaise koi workout-shurkout kar hi leti hoon (I wish Thor gives some attention to this Kaur so that I can work out like Natalie Portman).”

Natalie plays the love interest of Thor in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Shehnaaz further said, “Thor superhero hi nahi, woh thunder ka God bhi hai! By god!”

Talking about Thor’s action scenes in Thor 4, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Toofani action karta hai aur bade se bade villain-o ki batti gul kar deta hai! Jitna confident woh apne action mein hai, utna hi shy woh romance mein hai. Bas ek spark ka intezaar hai, bijli toh maine bhi gira deni hai fir! (He does splendid action scenes and fights big villains. He is confident when it comes to action but shy when it comes to romance. There’s just a little spark which is needed. Then I will give the thunder).”

The actor-singer also acknowledged Thor’s humour and said, “Aur uski comedy?? UFF! Mere se bhi zyaada funny hai banda. Hasa hasa ke ne usne paet hi dukha diya hai (And his comedy? Uff! He is funnier than me).”

Thor: Love and Thunder was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 8. It is directed by Taika Waititi.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.

