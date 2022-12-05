Shehnaaz Gill, Vicky Kaushal lock eyes as they dance together, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal indulged in a romantic salsa dance on the sets of Desi Vibes when Vicky graced the show to promote his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. The duo locked eyes and gave a beautiful performance on Jubin Nautiyal’s song “Bana Sharabi”.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share the video and wrote in the caption, “Song this beautiful… had to do a dance on it!!!”

Fans loved the collaboration and took their excitement to the comments section of the post. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful chemistry.” Another fan commented, “Two Punjabi in one frame soo beautiful. Always shine my gorgeous.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures with Vicky Kaushal and had called him her “family”. She wrote, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always.”

On the work front, after Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal has Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan and the Sam Manekshaw biopic. As for Shehnaaz Gill, the actor will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz also has the film 100% which stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in key roles.