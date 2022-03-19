Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in Dabboo Ratnani’s new photos, fans say she is ‘slaying in purple’

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani treated Shehnaaz Gill’s fans to a perfect post-Holi gift. He shared a set of photos that featured Shehnaaz in a stunning avatar, dressed in purple. As soon as Dabboo Ratnani dropped the photos, her fans took to the comments section to praise her. “Slaying in purple,” a fan wrote, while another commented, “Our multi-talented, gorgeous, stunning, elegant, pretty, majestic, cute, fantastic, fabulous, amazing, wonderful and adorable diva.” Fans also praised Shehnaaz for trying out new looks in every photoshoot. Dabboo and Shehnaaz have worked together before; this is her fourth collaboration with the photographer.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram profile, Shehnaaz wrote, “PURPLE REIGNS.” Dabboo, on the other hand, captioned his post as “Let Your Confidence Shine, Pretty Girl.”

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz treated fans to a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant tried to give a pep talk to her followers and encouraged them to give every endeavour their best shot.

Shehnaaz spoke about how she wants her fans to focus on their studies and work. “I want to tell all of you that love me as you have always but also focus on your studies and work. I also focus a lot on my work and would advise you to do the same. I want each of you to achieve the best in your field. Just like I have gotten this recognition, I want all of you to also attain great heights in your career. You keep giving me love and I will always send out blessings for you all,” she said in Hindi.

The Honsla Rakh actor also celebrated the arrival of her YouTube Gold Play button.

Shehnaaz will also feature in a episode of Shilpa Shetty’s Shape of You, a talk show that focuses on fitness and mental well being. On the show, she will remember Sidharth Shukla, who had passed away in 2021. Shehnaaz and Sidharth forged a strong bond during Bigg Boss 13. The two were lovingly called SidNaaz by their fans.