scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Shehnaaz Gill treats fans to stunning photos, Dabboo Ratnani calls her a ‘dreamer, achiever’

Shehnaaz Gill has dropped photos from her latest photoshoot. The pictures were clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 7:21:57 pm
shehnaaz gill photosShehnaaz Gill shared new set of photos on Instagram. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill has yet again turned muse for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. On Tuesday, the actor-singer shared photos from her latest photoshoot, which has left her fans in awe. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the post with compliments.

“Stunner with full confidence,” a fan wrote. Another fan called Shehnaaz a “strong headed girl”. A comment read, “Queen of hearts keep shining always.”

Dabboo Ratnani also shared photos on his Instagram account. Heaping praise on Shehnaaz, Dabboo wrote, “You Are Meant To Shine.” In another post, he called Shehnaaz a “dreamer” and an “achiever”. “She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, she sees possibility everywhere,” the caption read.

ALSO READ |Shehnaaz Gill’s first look from Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali leaked?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill gained nationwide fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Earlier this year, Shehnaaz spoke about how people should not stop girls from dreaming. “Stop cutting off girls’ wings. Who knows how and where they will fly off to? Someone wants to be Shivani Behen, someone wants to be Priyanka Chopra, some other girl perhaps wants to be Kalpana Chawla. So many examples…but do you know why I did not include my name in this list? Because Shehnaaz Gill has already been made, she is here. She’s one of a kind, and God has already created her. No one else can be Shehnaaz Gill. I have so much confidence in myself, I cannot even begin to explain,” she said at a Brahma Kumaris event.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement