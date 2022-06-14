Shehnaaz Gill treats fans to stunning photos, Dabboo Ratnani calls her a ‘dreamer, achiever’

Shehnaaz Gill has yet again turned muse for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. On Tuesday, the actor-singer shared photos from her latest photoshoot, which has left her fans in awe. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the post with compliments.

“Stunner with full confidence,” a fan wrote. Another fan called Shehnaaz a “strong headed girl”. A comment read, “Queen of hearts keep shining always.”

Dabboo Ratnani also shared photos on his Instagram account. Heaping praise on Shehnaaz, Dabboo wrote, “You Are Meant To Shine.” In another post, he called Shehnaaz a “dreamer” and an “achiever”. “She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, she sees possibility everywhere,” the caption read.

Shehnaaz Gill gained nationwide fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Earlier this year, Shehnaaz spoke about how people should not stop girls from dreaming. “Stop cutting off girls’ wings. Who knows how and where they will fly off to? Someone wants to be Shivani Behen, someone wants to be Priyanka Chopra, some other girl perhaps wants to be Kalpana Chawla. So many examples…but do you know why I did not include my name in this list? Because Shehnaaz Gill has already been made, she is here. She’s one of a kind, and God has already created her. No one else can be Shehnaaz Gill. I have so much confidence in myself, I cannot even begin to explain,” she said at a Brahma Kumaris event.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.