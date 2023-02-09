scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill tells Shahid Kapoor she wanted to star in Jab We Met; Farzi actor asks ‘Kisne mana ki?’

Shehnaaz Gill expresses her disappointment in not being able to star in the 2007 film Jab We Met.

shehnaaz gill shahid kapoorShahid Kapoor will be appearing on Shehnaaz Gill's talk show. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Actor Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his debut web series Farzi. The actor will soon be appearing on the next episode of Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. A new promo of the episode shows Shehnaaz talking about her wish of starring alongside Shahid in his hit film Jab We Met.

The promo begins with Shehnaaz telling Shahid that she has been watching him on-screen for a long time now. The actor tells her he has been watching her too. But Shehnaaz tells him that she is a newcomer and then expresses her disappointment in not being able to star in the 2007 film Jab We Met.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

She tells him, “Vo pata hai merko karni thi vo vaali movie, Jab We Met (You know what, I wanted to do Jab We Met).” Shahid asks her who refused her for the role and suggests that she call the film’s director Imtiaz Ali and ask him. Shehnaaz first says she will call the filmmaker but then confidently tells Shahid, “He will call me himself.” This makes the Farzi actor tell Imtiaz to call Shehnaaz.

Also read |Shahid Kapoor’s streaming debut Farzi comes after Bollywood has already invaded the OTT space; do movie stars deserve praise for doing TV anymore?

Jab We Met, which hit theatres in 2007, was headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The film was a huge hit and won several National Awards too. It also starred Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon and Pavan Malhotra, among others.

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Hindi film debut this year in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree. It will hit theatres in April.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill tells Shahid Kapoor ‘I like it’ after actor says ‘jo mujhe pakadta hai, main bhi use pakad leta hun’

Shahid Kapoor’s web series Farzi is helmed by The Family Man fame Raj and DK. It also marks the digital debut of Vijay Sethupathi and will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 10.

