Shehnaaz Gill tells Shahid Kapoor ‘I like it’ after actor says ‘jo mujhe pakadta hai, main bhi use pakad leta hun’

Shehnaaz Gill will soon host actor Shahid Kapoor on her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz tells Shahid that she once spotted him coming out of YRF’s office but she did not realise it was him or else she would have stopped him for chit-chat.

To this, Shahid says, “Jo mujhe pakadta hai, main bhi use pakad leta hun, so keep that in mind.” Shehnaaz instantly replies, “I like it, I am sensitive. You don’t know me. I am very chill bro,” leaving Shahid in splits. Shahid is currently promoting his upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi that is set to release on February 10.

Watch the promo for Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill here:

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Hindi film debut this year in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree. In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz opened up about her equation with Salman and said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.” The Farhad Samji directorial will release in April.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in the Guru Randhawa music video Moon Rise.