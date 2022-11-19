Shehnaaz Gill tells her security to back off as she takes selfies with fans, reprimands bodyguard: ‘Panic kyun ho raha hai yaar?’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who recently attended an awards ceremony in Dubai, was mobbed by a wave of fans following her press conference. Shehnaaz maintained her composure and took a picture with every fan who wanted one. They were grateful to Shehnaaz for telling her security team to remain calm, after some disturbance initially.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Shehnaaz is seen patiently clicking selfies with her fans, when one of the bodyguards blocks them from approaching her. Shehnaaz says, “Guys relax. What happened? Why? I want to click pictures with my fans. Sabko photo milegi. Guys, I am here.”

View this post on Instagram

After a few seconds, Shehnaaz told her bodyguard, “Oye, problem kya hai? Haan wo kar rahe hain, Panic kyun ho raha hai yaar (What’s teh problem, why are you panicking)?” She added, “Jo pyaar karte hain, unko toh photos do at least (I want to take photos with people who love me),” Fans started chanting ‘Love you Shehnaaz’ after she said that she will take selfie with every individual present there.

One of the security personnel then reminded Shehnaaz that she needs to leave. He said, “Lift aa gayi hai (The lift has arrived),” to which Shehnaaz replied, “Toh chala ja (Then go).”

#ShehnaazGill: She scolded the bodyguard and told him not to say anything to fans. She took a picture with her every fan.🤍🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/JcWucSVEIP — 𝘙𝘐𝘑𝘈♡ (@jaadafahoo) November 18, 2022

Fans loved Shehnaaz’s interaction with her fans. One of them commented on a social media post, “She scolded the bodyguard and told him not to say anything to fans. She took a picture with her every fan.” Another fan wrote, “So proud of her… she understands the feelings of all her fans how emotional they are about her and coming to these events for her..may god bless her and protect her from all harm.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.