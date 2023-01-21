Shehnaaz Gill recalls studying reproductive system in school: ‘Maine pucha, ‘ma’am can we do practical?’

Actor Rakulpreet Singh recently appeared on actor Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill to promote her film Chhatriwali. During the show, Shehnaaz recalled her school days when the chapter on reproduction was taught in the biology class and how an incident from those days has stuck in her mind.

Shehnaaz said that when the chapter was being taught, she was very curious. During the interaction, Shehnaaz said, “Main class mein bohot enjoy karti thi. Mereko science mein subject hi wo acha lagta tha. (I used to really enjoy in class. I liked biology in science.) When that chapter (reproduction) would come, I would sit very attentively.”

She then said, “Madam was teaching and I just asked madam, ‘ma’am can we do practical?’ But ma’am said, ‘shut up’ so I said ok ‘your wish’. I think its very important to take everything easy.”

Rakul pointed out that Shehnaaz’s teacher’s reaction was exactly what needs to change in schools when it comes to sex education. The actor emphasised on the need to make this a healthy conversation at home and in schools.

“Here, if your teacher would have said, ‘this is for your knowledge’ instead of snapping and saying ‘shut up’ (it would have been better). I think somewhere the society will change when our teachers’ approach changes and how we address this at home,” said Rakul.

Chhatriwali released on Zee5 and also stars Sumeet Vyas in lead role.