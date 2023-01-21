scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill recalls studying reproductive system in school: ‘Maine pucha, ‘ma’am can we do practical?’

Shehnaaz Gill welcomed actor Rakulpreet Singh on her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, as the later promoted her film Chhatriwali.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill recalled the time when she was taught about the reproductive organs in school.
Listen to this article
Shehnaaz Gill recalls studying reproductive system in school: ‘Maine pucha, ‘ma’am can we do practical?’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Rakulpreet Singh recently appeared on actor Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill to promote her film Chhatriwali. During the show, Shehnaaz recalled her school days when the chapter on reproduction was taught in the biology class and how an incident from those days has stuck in her mind.

Shehnaaz said that when the chapter was being taught, she was very curious. During the interaction, Shehnaaz said, “Main class mein bohot enjoy karti thi. Mereko science mein subject hi wo acha lagta tha. (I used to really enjoy in class. I liked biology in science.) When that chapter (reproduction) would come, I would sit very attentively.”

She then said, “Madam was teaching and I just asked madam, ‘ma’am can we do practical?’ But ma’am said, ‘shut up’ so I said ok ‘your wish’. I think its very important to take everything easy.”

Also Read |Shy Guru Randhawa blushes as he covers up Shehnaaz Gill’s leg, looks away as she says ‘idhar dekho’. Watch video

Rakul pointed out that Shehnaaz’s teacher’s reaction was exactly what needs to change in schools when it comes to sex education. The actor emphasised on the need to make this a healthy conversation at home and in schools.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...

“Here, if your teacher would have said, ‘this is for your knowledge’ instead of snapping and saying ‘shut up’ (it would have been better). I think somewhere the society will change when our teachers’ approach changes and how we address this at home,” said Rakul.

Chhatriwali released on Zee5 and also stars Sumeet Vyas in lead role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 16:45 IST
Next Story

‘Cricket fever’ Raipur’s tryst with international cricket debut

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close