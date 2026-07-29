Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shehnaaz Gill still has to ‘fight’ for fair pay, recalls working for free: ‘Izzat nahi mili’
Actor-model Shehnaaz Gill opens up about fighting for equal pay, working for free early in her career, and knowing her worth today.
No matter how high a woman soars, fair pay is something she needs to fight tooth and nail for, regardless of the field — ask actor-model Shehnaaz Gill, and she would attest to the same. Even after her widely popular stint on Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the second runner-up, and subsequent appearances in several films and music videos, Shehnaaz recently noted that she still has to fight for a commensurate salary.
‘Money gives you respect’: Shehnaaz Gill on demanding what she deserves
“Money is very important. It gives you respect. When I ask for what I deserve today, I sometimes get that, sometimes I don’t. Sometimes it’s less than what I quote for myself. But har kisi ko apne haq ke liye ladna chahiye (everyone should fight for their rights). I work really hard, and I have been through a lot to reach the place that I’m in today,” she said during a conversation with News18.
Must Read | Kangana Ranaut vs Saurav Das: BJP MP blasts CJP spokesperson over age, work, Gen Z protests
Interestingly, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2023, Shehnaaz had revealed that she received the least remuneration on Bigg Boss 13. “Usme toh payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi aur sabse meghengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid very little in that show. I was the cheapest hire but came out as the most expensive one),” she shared.
During the News18 interview, the actor-model further revealed that she had to take up quite a few jobs in her initial years without any pay. However, Shehnaaz no longer does anything for free, fully aware of her worth.
“There was a time when I did a lot of work for free. But uski mujhe izzat nahi mili. Maine logo ke liye itna kuch kiya hai (I didn’t get the respect I deserved. I’ve done so much for people). But now, I do fight for what I deserve. I compromise only on occasions when the film that I’ve been offered is really good,” she added.
ICYMI | ‘I was her unpaid househelp’: Raja Chaudhary on ex Shweta Tiwari, has blocked daughter Palak
“Sometimes, you know that they won’t pay you well, but you still get into it knowing that the script is meaningful. But if you ask me if I’ve ever done a project just for money by compromising on the quality of the work, I’ll have to tell you that I’ve never done that,” Shehnaaz maintained.
Shehnaaz Gill’s journey from Punjabi cinema to Bollywood
After a handful of appearances in Punjabi films such as Sat Shri Akaal England (2017), Kala Shah Kala (2019), Daaka (2019), and Honsla Rakh (2021), she stepped into Bollywood by playing a supporting character in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).
She subsequently portrayed a key role in the Bhumi Pednekar-led Thank You for Coming (2023) and also made a special appearance in a song in the Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024). She was most recently seen in the Punjabi romantic-drama Ishqnama.
Disclaimer: This article reflects personal experiences and views shared in an interview for informational and entertainment purposes.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05