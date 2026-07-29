Shehnaaz Gill still has to ‘fight’ for fair pay, recalls working for free: ‘Izzat nahi mili’

No matter how high a woman soars, fair pay is something she needs to fight tooth and nail for, regardless of the field — ask actor-model Shehnaaz Gill, and she would attest to the same. Even after her widely popular stint on Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the second runner-up, and subsequent appearances in several films and music videos, Shehnaaz recently noted that she still has to fight for a commensurate salary.

‘Money gives you respect’: Shehnaaz Gill on demanding what she deserves

“Money is very important. It gives you respect. When I ask for what I deserve today, I sometimes get that, sometimes I don’t. Sometimes it’s less than what I quote for myself. But har kisi ko apne haq ke liye ladna chahiye (everyone should fight for their rights). I work really hard, and I have been through a lot to reach the place that I’m in today,” she said during a conversation with News18.