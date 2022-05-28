Shehnaaz Gill starts shooting for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor has begun shooting for her Bollywood debut in Mumbai. A source close to the production house shared in a statement, “Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s much talked about film. The first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai, then in Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India.”

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz was spotted in a South Indian look. One of her fan pages had shared the actor’s picture, which went viral on social media platforms. Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam are also reportedly starring in the film.

ALSO READ | Raghav Juyal joins the cast of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The film previously starred Aayush Sharma. However, the Antim star backed out of the film due to reasons unknown. “Technically no one has replaced Aayush. That character has been entirely rewritten. The makers are currently looking to lock an actor opposite Siddharth Nigam (actor),” a source previously told Hindustan Times.

The makers also announced Raghav Juyal to be part of the film. In a statement, Raghav said he is playing a “pivotal role” in the entertainer of the year. “It will be something different from what I have done before; looking forward to it,” he said.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stara Pooja Hegde. A few weeks ago, the director surprised fans by sharing Salman’s look from the film in which the actor sported long locks. Apart from this film, which is touted to be a family entertainer, Salman is looking forward to Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif.