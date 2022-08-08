Shehnaaz Gill squashes rumours of her opting out of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: ‘I can’t wait for people to watch the movie…’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has put an end to rumours that she won’t be starring in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Earlier today, reports surfaced online that Gill has opted out of the film due to unknown reasons. Calling the rumours her “daily dose of entertainment”, the actor has clarified that she is still a part of the movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gill wrote, “LOL! These rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie.”

Shehnaaz Gill posted the note on her Instagram stories. Shehnaaz Gill posted the note on her Instagram stories.

Shehnaaz Gill unfollowing Salman Khan on Instagram had further fuelled the fire. However, the former Bigg Boss contestant followed Salman again on Instagram hours after the news broke online.

Earlier in May, similar reports made rounds on the internet, and according to a report by Bollywood Life, Gill was upset with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal.

On the work front, there are rumours that Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s next alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.