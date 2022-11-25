scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill spreads cheer at Raghav Sharma’s birthday celebration, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill was seen spreading cheer at producer Raghav Sharma’s birthday celebration on the sets of her upcoming project in Rajasthan.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill on the sets of her next project in Rajasthan. (Photo: Instagram/shehnaazgill)

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is known to add entertainment to everyone’s lives around her be it on or off screen. She was once again seen spreading cheer at producer Raghav Sharma’s birthday celebration on the sets of her upcoming project in Rajasthan. Shehnaaz wished Raghav by sharing a video on social media.

In the video from the sets of Shehnaaz’s upcoming music video with rapper MC Square, everyone is seen standing quietly, expecting to get clicked when the photographer informs them that he was recording them instead. To this Shehnaaz shouts in jest, “Arre photo kheech” (Click a photograph).”

Shehnaaz Gill shared the video on her Instagram page to wish Raghav and her mother and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Mom & @raghav.sharma.14661 God bless you both.”

Check out Shehnaaz’s video:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

A few weeks back MC Square hinted at the collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill through an Instagram post.

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill runs away as she sights a big cat in hotel room: ‘Main darr gayi’. Watch

He shared a picture from his recording studio where Shehnaaz was also present. MC Square, whose real name is Abhishek Baisla, captioned the picture, “What’s cooking?” This was enough for fans to get excited and ever since, there has been a lot of buzz about the collaboration.

Shehnaaz Gill recently won an award in Dubai and dedicated it to late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the acceptance speech, she said, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I have reached this place because you invested so much in me).” Raising the trophy up, a visibly emotional Shehnaaz added, “Sidharth Shukla this is for you,” before walking out.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on reality show Bigg Boss 13 and became close friends. Sidharth passed away in 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

