Shehnaaz Gill spotted with Brahmakumaris sister at airport, fans wonder where she’s headed. See photos

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. Dressed in a brown-beige ensemble, Shehnaaz looked every bit stylish. But more than her looks, it was her company that grabbed fans’ attention. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant arrived with a member of Brahmakumaris, leaving fans guessing where she was traveling to.

As per reports, her travel is centered around one of Brahmakumaris campaigns. Shehnaaz had mentioned the same on her social media handles recently.

In January, Shehnaaz received a special token of love from Brahmakumaris when she celebrated her first birthday after the death of Siddharth Shukla. Later, she also gave a sneak peek into her spiritual visit to the Brahmakumari ashram.

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill looked stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill looked stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill arrived with a Brahmakumaris sister. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill arrived with a Brahmakumaris sister. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz was recently spotted with Salman Khan at his sister Arpita Khan’s Eid bash. Shehnaaz and Salman’s camaraderie at the get-together stood out as the two were snapped exchanging hugs and talking endlessly. A viral video showed Shehnaaz asking Salman to drop her till her car. In another video, Salman is seen teasing Shehnaaz for sitting in the wrong car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Salman was seen consoling her when she broke down remembering him on the Bigg Boss stage.

Shehnaaz, who was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor-singer is said to be paired opposite Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While not much is known about her character and screen time, it’s said that Shehnaaz is excited to work with Salman.