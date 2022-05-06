scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill spotted with Brahmakumaris sister at airport, fans wonder where she’s headed. See photos

Shehnaaz Gill was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with a member of the Brahmakumaris, leaving fans guessing.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2022 12:23:34 pm
Shehnaaz Gill and Brahmakumaris sister arrived together. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. Dressed in a brown-beige ensemble, Shehnaaz looked every bit stylish. But more than her looks, it was her company that grabbed fans’ attention. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant arrived with a member of Brahmakumaris, leaving fans guessing where she was traveling to.

As per reports, her travel is centered around one of Brahmakumaris campaigns. Shehnaaz had mentioned the same on her social media handles recently.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan warmly hugging Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party leaves fans gushing about ‘Badshaah and Queen’. Watch

In January, Shehnaaz received a special token of love from Brahmakumaris when she celebrated her first birthday after the death of Siddharth Shukla. Later, she also gave a sneak peek into her spiritual visit to the Brahmakumari ashram.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
shehnaaz gill brahmakumari Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shehnaaz gill brahmakumari sister photos Shehnaaz Gill was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shehnaaz gill news Shehnaaz Gill looked stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shehnaaz gill brahmakumari sister Shehnaaz Gill arrived with a Brahmakumaris sister. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz was recently spotted with Salman Khan at his sister Arpita Khan’s Eid bash. Shehnaaz and Salman’s camaraderie at the get-together stood out as the two were snapped exchanging hugs and talking endlessly. A viral video showed Shehnaaz asking Salman to drop her till her car. In another video, Salman is seen teasing Shehnaaz for sitting in the wrong car.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Salman was seen consoling her when she broke down remembering him on the Bigg Boss stage.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill takes fans on a tour of her hometown, rides on a bullock cart. Watch

Shehnaaz, who was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor-singer is said to be paired opposite Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While not much is known about her character and screen time, it’s said that Shehnaaz is excited to work with Salman.

