Shehnaaz Gill soaks up sun, climbs tree during time in wilderness, watch video

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and treated her fans to a new video. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen enjoying nature at its best with her furry friend. The actor-singer, who was dressed in a baggy T-shirt and cycling shorts, also spent some quality time by a waterfall.

The actor soaked up some sun and while still sporting her sneakers, Shehnaaz took a dip in the water. Additionally, she introduced a dog who entered the woods with her. Shehnaaz also climbed a tree while beaming the entire time. Fans enjoyed how the actor used the song “Iktara” as the background music as she relished some quiet time.

Recently in an interview, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about being a winner in life. Shehnaaz said, “I have had a very challenging life. I have learnt to deal with situations in a practical manner, not through bookish knowledge. Although I have a large and loving family, I was very independent. That ensured dealing with tough situations.”

She added, “I am very happy with what life threw at me as that made me the person I am today. I have reached a stage where even negativity motivates me to do better. I believe nothing can let you down except you. I believe in doing right, not hurting anyone and concentrating my energies on improving myself. Maybe that’s what will determine my success in life.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.