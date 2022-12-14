scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill slays in Punjabi suit as she heads to Indian Idol Season 13 sets, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen on the reality show Indian Idol Season 13.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill on Indian Idol (Photo: PR Handout)
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill will be seen alongside judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya on the reality show Indian Idol Season 13. During the ‘Senior Citizens Special’ episode, Shehnaaz will engage many senior citizens and get them to enjoy the performances. Apart from this, she will also have much fun with the contestants and sing with them.

A video of Shehnaaz, dressed in a glamorous light pink outfit, heading towards the Indian Idol sets is going viral online. Fans dropped several hearts and glowing comments on the post, saying she looked ‘beautiful’ and that the Punjabi look suited her perfectly. One fan commented, “Our Desi girl…

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to Sidharth Shukla: ‘Itna mere pe invest kiya…’

Last week, Shehnaaz Gill released the song “Ghani Syaani” with rapper MC Square, which earned much praise from her fans. The actor, who shot to fame after her Bigg Boss stint, recently launched her celebrity talk show Desi Vibes, which has featured prominent celebrities including Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. Shehnaaz will also make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor also has 100%, with Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, in her kitty.

