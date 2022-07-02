Shehnaaz Gill says neither sun nor moon, she makes the tides turn. Watch her fun beach day video here

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video has made her fans fall in love with her all over again. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant dropped a video of herself having fun at the beach. In the video, she is seen wearing a Micky Mouse and Goofy printed T-shirt, which she paired with white pants. Speaking to the camera, Shehnaaz Gill explained how it is said that the moon attracts the tide, but really, she’s the one who’s attracting the water.

“Dekho abhi moon bhi nai hai fir bhi itna jyada jyada paani aara hai. Kya inko sun attract kar raha hai? Maine toh suna tha ki moon attract karta hai paani ko. I think main attract kar rahi hun paani ko. (There is no moon and still the waves are so big. Is the sun attracting the water? I have heard that the moon attracts water. I think I am attracting it),” Shehnaaz said, just before jumping like a child and breaking into a cheer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

A couple of seconds later, Shehnaaz bid goodbye to her fans, but said that she wants to go to the mall. She also invited her fans to meet her there but teased them by not telling them at what time. Fans were happy to see Shehnaaz’s naughty and cheerful personality, which was loved by the audience while she was on Bigg Boss 13. “So beautiful and classy #ShehnaazGill queen of hearts,” a fan wrote, while another commented, “The content we crave for 😍❤️ we want to see unfiltered shehnaaz more.”

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz won hearts when she signed a fan’s autograph with SidNaaz, a name that was given to Sidharth Malhotra and Shehnaaz during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth passed away in 2021.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is looking forward to making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. She will be seen in Farhad Samji’s film, which is tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will also star Pooja Hegde.