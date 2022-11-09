Shehnaaz Gill shares photos with Rajkummar Rao from sets of her show: ‘Dreams do come true’

Actor Shehnaaz Gill shared photos with Rajkummar Rao from the shoot of her show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz also penned an emotional caption along with the photos, mentioning that she was “on the moon” after talking to Rajkummar. In the photos, the two actors struck various comic poses.

Shehnaaz wrote, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best.”

She added, “Do not forget to watch Monica oh my darling streaming on 11th November on netflix.”

Monica oh My Darling features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikander Kher in the lead roles. It is a dark comedy, following in the footsteps of Andhadhun and sees Rajkummar panicking about committing a murder, while Radhika is on his case.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, who is ready to launch her own show, will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.