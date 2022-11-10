scorecardresearch
Teary Shehnaaz Gill shares her review of Uunchai, asks everyone to watch the film: ‘Main toh bahut royi’

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in tears after watching Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai.

Uunchai Screening Shehnaaz Gill 1200Shehnaaz Gill loved Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming directorial Uunchai which is releasing on November 11. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai is all set to hit the theaters in November 11. The cast and crew hosted a star-studded screening of the film in Mumbai on November 9. The internet’s favourite, Shehnaaz Gill, didn’t just attend the special screening, but she also shared her review of the film afterwards.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai made Shehnaaz very emotional. In a video shared online, a visibly emotional Shehnaaz was asked by the paparaazi after having watching the film, “Kaisa lag rha hai mam aapko, roye the picture me (How are you feeling, did you cry)?” In reply, Shehnaaz said, “Main bahut roi hoon. Bahut acchi picture hai. Sabko dekhni chahiye (I cried a lot, it’s a very good film, everybody should watch it).”

She added, “Isme message hai impossible cheezon ko bhi possible bana sakte hai (The message of the film is that you can achieve the impossible).”

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s reaction after watching the film Uunchai:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Uunchai is all set to hit the theatres on November 11. Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher, the film also stars Sarika, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

