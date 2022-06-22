Shehnaaz Gill shares behind-the-scenes video from her debut ramp walk: ‘This feels like an exam’

Shehnaaz Gill recently walked the ramp for the first time for designer Samant Chauhan in Ahmedabad. Shehnaaz on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes video from the day that shows the making of her bridal avatar.

In the video, Shehnaaz shared her nervousness about walking the ramp for the first time. She said, “Mujhe lag raha hai jaise aaj mera exam hai kyunki mera first time hai. Maine yeh kabhi experience nahi kia, ramp walk. Aur meri yahi dua hai ki main aaj acha karu. (I feel like I have an exam today because this is my first time. I have never experienced walking the ramp before. And I hope that I do well today.)”

Shehnaaz Gill had previously shared a few photos and a video from her debut ramp walk. She shared it with the caption, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill.”

Shehnaaz has been shooting for her debut Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. In a recent video shared on social media, Shehnaaz was seen having a gala time with Siddharth and Raghav.