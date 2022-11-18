scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill says she has become a ‘big celebrity’, recreates her famous dialogue from Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill recreated her famous dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 which went viral on the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Dubai.

While speaking at the press conference for an awards ceremony in Dubai, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill made everyone laugh by recreating her famous “sadda kutta, kutta, tuada kutta Tommy?” dialogue from Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz, who shared the stage with Govinda, Maniesh Paul and others, also said that she has finally become a ‘big celebrity’.

At the event, Shehnaaz said, “Jo maine bola tha woh logon ne rat liya aur mai bhool gayi, kyunki mujhe kuch naya karna hai abhi (People have byhearted the dialogue but I have forgotten it because I want to do something different). The actor also revealed that she would be wearing a beautiful black gown at the awards ceremony.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Rajkummar Rao appeared on the first episode to promote his movie Monica O My Darling.

 

Shehnaaz took to Instagram and wrote, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill”.I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)”

Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

