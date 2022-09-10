Shehnaaz Gill says she doesn’t want to relive her past: ‘Aage badhte hain na life mein’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is enjoying a lot of attention from her followers, recently said that while she is grateful for the journey she has had so far, she doesn’t not want to relive any moment from her past. “Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun (There is no such moment from my past that I want to re-live),” she told Connect FM Canada.

The actor said that she is not interested in revisiting her past because she wants to enjoy her present. She said, “I want to secure my future and make it the best.” She further said that whatever happened in her past, remains in the past. “Jo hua ache ke liye hua (whatever happens, happens for the best) and I am prepared for everything in the future. Past mein kyu jaana hai? Aage badhte hai na life mein (Why revisit the past? Let’s move on in life),” she added.

Shehnaaz also said that she is grateful to all those who have been a part of her journey as they have all taught her something.

Shehnaaz is gearing up for her Hindi film debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In another chat with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz spoke about the life lessons that she has received from Salman. She said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me.”