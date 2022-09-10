scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill says she doesn’t want to relive her past: ‘Aage badhte hain na life mein’

Shehnaaz Gill spoke about her past and revealed that she just wants to concentrate on her future and make it the best.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill speaks about her past, present and future. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is enjoying a lot of attention from her followers, recently said that while she is grateful for the journey she has had so far, she doesn’t not want to relive any moment from her past. “Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun (There is no such moment from my past that I want to re-live),” she told Connect FM Canada.

The actor said that she is not interested in revisiting her past because she wants to enjoy her present. She said, “I want to secure my future and make it the best.” She further said that whatever happened in her past, remains in the past. “Jo hua ache ke liye hua (whatever happens, happens for the best) and I am prepared for everything in the future. Past mein kyu jaana hai? Aage badhte hai na life mein (Why revisit the past? Let’s move on in life),” she added. 

Also Read |Brahmastra box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film breaks Bollywood’s curse, becomes biggest non-holiday release

Shehnaaz also said that she is grateful to all those who have been a part of her journey as they have all taught her something. 

Shehnaaz is gearing up for her Hindi film debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In another chat with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz spoke about the life lessons that she has received from Salman. She said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:37:38 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: 5 convicted, sent to 7 years in jail in development authority scam

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

Premium
Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

BJP’s Shazia Ilmi on Bilkis remission: 'My sense of justice feels betrayed'
Opinion

BJP’s Shazia Ilmi on Bilkis remission: 'My sense of justice feels betrayed'

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show
Haryana

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: where the final could be won and lost
US Open 2022 final

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: where the final could be won and lost

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Reads

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement