Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill speaks lovingly about Mumbai and its rains, reveals her favourite film

Shehaaz Gill spoke about her love for Mumbai and it's rain in a new video that she posted on Instagram.

July 27, 2022 6:17:21 pm
Shehnaaz Gill says Mumabi rain soothes her. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who often engages her fans with impromptu Q&A sessions, recently released a new video on Instagram, in which she responded to questions from her driver. From her love for Mumbai and it’s rains to her impromptu plans to visit Lonavala, the actor revealed her likes and dislikes. 

In the video, Shehnaaz is sporting a yellow shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. She captioned the video, “Jab main bore hoti hu toh main …. apne app ko entertain kar hi leti hu (I entertain myself when I’m bored).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Talking about the rains in Mumbai, she said, “Mujhe baarish bohot acha lagta hai. Baarish mai na soothing-soothing lagta hai (I find rains very soothing.” She revealed that she likes living in Mumbai because the city has given her everything. Apart from Mumbai, she also said she likes traveling to Lonavala. 

Also read |Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to ‘stop flirting’ with him in new Koffee with Karan 7 promo. Watch

When asked how she spends her time after work, the actor answered, “Shooting kark apne aap ko dekhna pasand hai baad me TV mai ke maine shoot kaisa kiya hai (I like watching myself on TV, to check how I’ve done).” The 28-year-old actor discussed her love for shopping and also revealed that her favorite film is The Devil Wears Prada. 

Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s new film.

