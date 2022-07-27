July 27, 2022 6:17:21 pm
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who often engages her fans with impromptu Q&A sessions, recently released a new video on Instagram, in which she responded to questions from her driver. From her love for Mumbai and it’s rains to her impromptu plans to visit Lonavala, the actor revealed her likes and dislikes.
In the video, Shehnaaz is sporting a yellow shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. She captioned the video, “Jab main bore hoti hu toh main …. apne app ko entertain kar hi leti hu (I entertain myself when I’m bored).”
View this post on Instagram
Talking about the rains in Mumbai, she said, “Mujhe baarish bohot acha lagta hai. Baarish mai na soothing-soothing lagta hai (I find rains very soothing.” She revealed that she likes living in Mumbai because the city has given her everything. Apart from Mumbai, she also said she likes traveling to Lonavala.
When asked how she spends her time after work, the actor answered, “Shooting kark apne aap ko dekhna pasand hai baad me TV mai ke maine shoot kaisa kiya hai (I like watching myself on TV, to check how I’ve done).” The 28-year-old actor discussed her love for shopping and also revealed that her favorite film is The Devil Wears Prada.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s new film.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
3rd ODI: India eye clean sweep against Windies
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
Latest News
Shehnaaz Gill speaks lovingly about Mumbai and its rains, reveals her favourite film
Draft Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill 2022: The making of the digital pharmacist
Adamas first impression: Ji Sung and Seo Ji-hye shine in an exhaustive premiere that tries too much at once
HAL signs $100-million contract with US-based company
HP TET June 2022 admit card released: Steps to download
Prem Chopra dismisses death rumours, says someone is ‘deriving sadistic pleasure’ in spreading false information
IARI Assistant admit card released at iari.res.in
Kareena Kapoor teases Koffee with Karan appearance; Aamir Khan expected to join her to promote Laal Singh Chaddha
Karnataka: Slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker questioned Congress over Rajasthan tailor’s beheading
Haryana professor shows symptoms of Monkeypox, isolated at home after returning from Kerala
Watch: More than 1,00,000 kg of plastic removed from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Maruti Suzuki reports over two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 1,036 crore in Q1