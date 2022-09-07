Shehnaaz Gill says her audience is ‘pan Indian’: ‘Mujhe toh sab pyaar karte hain’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her Hindi film debut in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently spoke about how she is loved by a ‘pan-Indian’ audience.

In a chat with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz was asked about shooting in Canada for her debut Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. Since Canada has a huge Punjabi population, Shehnaaz was asked about her connect with the Punjabi audience, to which the actor said, “Meri audience toh pan India hai toh mujhe toh saare pyaar karte hain. (My audience is pan-Indian so everyone loves me.)” Shehnaaz added that she wants to work in more films with Diljit Dosanjh and complimented his impeccable work ethic. “He is very focussed,” she said.

Shehnaaz had recently shot for a promotional campaign for Netflix with Masaba Gupta and the video had them discussing if the OTT platform could make a show on the Bigg Boss star’s life titled Shehnaaz Shehnaaz, much like Masaba Masaba. Shehnaaz was asked about the same here as well and she laughingly said, “Aisa kuch ho toh mujhe lagta hai sahi ho jayega kaam unka. (If something like this works out, it will be great for them).”

On a serious note, she added, “Mujhe apne aap pe itna toh confidence hai kyunki honesty honi boht zaruri hai. Agar tum honest ho, toh bas fir aage peeche kuch nahi hai. (I have confidence in myself because I am honest. If you are honest, then nothing can defeat you).” she said. Shehnaaz was further asked about if she had a project in her kitty with the OTT platform, which she denied but said that the platform should probably look into it. She laughed and said, “Inko sochna chahiye mere baare mein. Kitni pretty ladki hai, young hai, cute hai. Abhi naya naya face hai, use it. Netflix, this is for you (They should think about me. What a pretty girl, young, cute. New face, use it).”