Shehnaaz Gill says she doesn’t believe in marriage anymore: ‘I am working hard so I don’t have to beg for money tomorrow’

Shehnaaz Gill is candid and honest on her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. In the latest episode with Taaza Khabar actor Bhuvan Bam, the Punjabi singer and actress opened up about how she has lost interest in the institution of marriage and said that she is single. Shehnaaz also opened up that she’s working in full force in this phase of her life to be financially independent.

As Shehnaaz and Bhuvan discussed work and life, the former spoke in Hindi which can be translated as, “You never know what happens in life, you should be prepared for everything. Right now I have things to do and I’m doing it. In the future too, I’ll try to keep working. But if I’m not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg for money in the future. Just for that I shouldn’t end up marrying someone.”

Shehnaaz further added that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage as of now and would like to continue working instead. She said, “Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi (I don’t believe in marriage as of now). I have to get ahead in my life and do a lot of things, and I want to save the money that I earn, I don’t want to just waste it.”

Shehnaaz Gill was in a relationship with television actor Sidharth Shukla, the actor who passed away in 2021. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 where their love story began. After Sidharth’s passing, Shehnaaz mentioned him while accepting an award. In her speech, she thanked Sidharth Shukla and said, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I have reached this place because you invested so much in me).”

While talking to Bhuvan, Shehnaaz also revealed that she’s bought a new house for herself. She shared, “I’ve bought a new house, you should visit some day.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon make her full-fledged Bollywood debut as the actress will be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi and with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Along with movies, she’s also doing a lot of brand endorsements, television appearances and photoshoots.