Shehnaaz Gill runs away as she sights a big cat in hotel room: ‘Main darr gayi’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is in Dubai for an award event and is updating her fans with the experiences she is having in the Arab country. After wowing fans with her red carpet appearance and dedicating her award to Sidharth Shukla, she has now shared a video where she had an encounter with a big cat in a hotel room.

The actor seems scared as what looks like a lion cub roams in a hotel room surrounded by her team. She takes a few steps towards the room but immediately runs away as she spots the animal. In the video, Shehnaaz is heard asking, “Mere pass toh nahi ayega (Will it come close to me)?” Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “main dar gayi.” Fans in the comment section loved the video and called Shehnaaz their ‘Sherni.’ One of the fans wrote, “Are aap to khud humari sherni ho isse mat daro.” Another fan said, “Sana asali sherni hai, wo shero se nahi darti..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The Honsla Rakh actor flew to Dubai a few days ago to attend the Filmfare Dubai awards ceremony. Shehnaaz chose a beautiful, sleek black dress for the ceremony and she also won the Rising Star of Bollywood award.

In her speech, the actor thanked her rumoured late boyfriend, actor Siddharth Shukla. She said, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai.” Looking at the award, Shehnaaz said, “Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai? Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye aur mere pe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yahan pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently launched her celebrity chat show ‘Desi Vibes’ and Rajkummar Rao was the celebrity guest