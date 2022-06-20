scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill is a royal bride as she makes ramp debut, bursts into bhangra on Sidhu Moosewala song. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill made a scintillating ramp debut walking for designer Samant Chauhan. Dressed as a Rajputana bride, Shehnaaz also wore her Punjabi flamboyance on her sleeves as she danced to Sidhu Moosewala's song.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 9:02:31 am
shehnaaz gill samant chauhan ramp walkShehnaaz Gill walked the ramp for Samant Chauhan. (Photos: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill)

Shehnaaz Gill made a striking ramp debut at a recent fashion show and her stage presence oozed her flamboyance and chirpiness. The Punjabi sensation and social media star walked for designer Samant Chauhan as a Rajputana bride.

Shehnaaz posted a video on her Instagram handle from her ramp appearance. Dressed in red, she flaunted royalty. She was every but the coy bride as she walked on stage but soon the Punjabi kudi took over as she burst out into some bhangra as Sidhu Moosewala’s songs played in the background.

Also see photos and videos |Shehnaaz Gill is ‘feeling serene’ as she visits Brahma Kumaris’ hospital in Mumbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill”

Shehnaaz has been grabbing eyeballs with her many photoshoots, a sneak peek of which she keeps giving on her social media handles. The Bigg Boss fame has been well captured by celebrity fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani too.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Attachment always hurts, love is pure…’

After her last screen appearance alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, for which she started shooting last month.

