‘No one will take you seriously’: Shehnaaz Gill on why she stopped working for free

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, where her chirpy personality and antics made her a fan favourite. During her stint on the show, host Salman Khan even dubbed her ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’. After Bigg Boss, the actor-singer received several film offers, including Sajid Khan’s 100%, which was also set to star John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz opened up about the film being shelved and whether the setback affected her.

On Sajid Khan’s 100% being shelved

“I don’t take these things seriously. I feel it’s good that it didn’t happen because sometimes it’s better for it to not to be made. Until and unless your film is completely ready, do not talk about it because anything can happen at any time,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.