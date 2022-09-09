scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill reveals how Salman Khan motivated her to ‘move ahead’ in life: ‘He told me…’

Shehnaaz Gill spoke about her equation with Salman Khan, and how she gets the motivation to keep moving ahead in life.

Shehnaaz Gill, Masaba GuptaShehnaaz Gill was introduced in Bigg Boss as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill in an interview spoke about the ‘motivation’ that Salman Khan gives her. Shehnaaz broke out after appearing on the 13th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman. She has since maintained a warm relationship with the star, and will also be featured in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz was asked how she has been able to bring a maturity to her personality, despite being relatively young. She said in Hindi, “When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations.”

Shehnaaz was also asked what Salman Khan has taught her, and she said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

Shehnaaz was thrust into the limelight after appearing on Bigg Boss and developing a close relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. While the two never put a label on their relationship after the show ended, they were inseparable, and to their fans, always a couple. Sidharth died of a heart attack last year, and Shehnaaz spent several months under the radar.

She has since returned to the public eye, and was also seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks her Bollywood debut. She will also be seen in #MeToo accused director Sajid Khan’s new film 100%.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 11:29:18 am
