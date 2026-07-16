Shehnaaz Gill dodges Raghav Juyal dating question, triggers debate with therapy remark

Actor and television personality Shehnaaz Gill has reacted to long-standing rumours linking her with actor and dancer Raghav Juyal, referring to him as a “very good friend” while declining to comment on her personal life. During the same conversation, she also shared her views on therapy, remarks that have since sparked a debate on social media.

Rumours about Shehnaaz and Raghav have circulated for long after the two were spotted together on several occasions and shared screen space during the promotions of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The speculation gained momentum again after Raghav was seen protecting Shehnaaz as she was mobbed by fans and paparazzi while leaving a birthday party.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz declined to answer questions about her personal life before shifting the spotlight to Raghav’s upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai.

Shehnaaz says Raghav is her good friend

When asked about the rumours, Shehnaaz said, “No personal questions, please,” making it clear that she did not wish to discuss her relationship status.

Instead, she encouraged fans to support Raghav’s new release. Calling him a close friend, she said, “Mere dost ki film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai, aap please usko support karo” (My friend’s film is coming, please support him).

She further added, “Woh mera boht acha dost hai, uski film chalni boht zaroori hai” (He is my very good friend. It is important for his film to work).

Praising Raghav’s journey in the entertainment industry, Shehnaaz highlighted that he has carved his own path without any industry backing. “As a hero, as a main lead vo pehli baar aa raha hai toh logon ko usko support karna boht zaroori hai kyunki vo koi industry ka banda nhi hai, vo khud bana hai jo bana hai. So please uski film dekhne jao,” she said, adding that audiences should support him because he has built his career through hard work and determination.

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While Shehnaaz stopped short of directly denying the dating rumours, her repeated references to Raghav as a “boht acha dost” (very good friend) and her focus on promoting his film have caught the attention of fans. The duo’s chemistry continues to fuel speculation, but for now, Shehnaaz appears keen to keep the focus on friendship and Raghav’s big-screen debut as a leading man.

Shenaaz’s therapy comments trigger online debate

During the same conversation, Shehnaaz also shared her views on therapy, which quickly became a talking point on social media. When asked whether she believes in therapy, the actor appeared taken aback by the question and responded with a smile before saying, “Why therapy? There is no need of it. People who show attitude and ego in front of me need therapy. Those people need it who need to calm their ego. Not me, people like me don’t need it.”

Her remarks quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

Fans react to Shehnaaz’s comment

As clips from the interaction spread across social media, several users revisited an older interview in which Shehnaaz had openly spoken about seeking professional help for her mental well-being.

In a previous conversation with Curly Tales, Shehnaaz candidly revealed that she had undergone therapy, particularly to deal with anger issues. “I have taken a lot of therapy, especially for my anger issues,” she had shared.

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The actress had also advocated for normalising therapy, emphasising that it can be beneficial for everyone. “There comes a time when everybody needs therapy. Everyone should take therapy because people think they are perfect, but nobody is perfect, and everyone can benefit from it,” she had said.

The resurfaced interview prompted fresh discussion online, with some users pointing to an apparent contradiction between her past and present remarks, while others argued that her recent response may have been influenced by the way the question was asked rather than reflecting a change in her views on therapy.