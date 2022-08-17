Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: ‘Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who acquired the moniker ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ on Bigg Boss 13, said that the title was a ‘mistake’ and that she would just like to be known as Shehnaaz Gill.

Recently during a Rapid Fire round with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz made several revelations, including that she’s over her crush for Kartik Aaryan, and instead just has enormous respect for him. “Aap kaam karo, aap life mein bahut successful ho jao, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, 5 and 6 karo (You just keep working, and act in all the sequels to Bhool Bhulaiyaa).” She was then asked her reaction on meeting several stars, one of which was Katrina Kaif. Shehnaaz answered, “How’s Vicky Kaushal?”

When prodded further about being called ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’, Shehnaaz Gill said, “I don’t want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar do. I just want to be Shehnaaz Gill from India.” Earlier this year, in the Boring Day making video shared by Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz had said that the title of ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ should go to Katrina Kaif now that she is married to Vicky Kaushal, a Punjabi.

In the rapid-fire, when asked about Alia Bhatt, she laughed and said that she would ask to talk to Ranbir Kapoor, “Arre pakdna phone, baat karni hai!” (Give him the phone, I would love to talk to him).” Asked about her favourite Bollywood couple, she said that she liked Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja the most, as they both aren’t in the same industry.