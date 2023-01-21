scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill proudly declares that she bought herself a diamond ring: ‘Khud se isliye khareedi ki koi…’

In the latest episode of Desi Vibes, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she bought herself a diamond ring.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill proudly owns her diamonds.
Shehnaaz Gill proudly declares that she bought herself a diamond ring: 'Khud se isliye khareedi ki koi…'
The latest episode of Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill is out and the social media sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant had a chat with actor Rakul Preet Singh, who appeared on the show to promote her film Chhatriwali. The two women shared on the show that they had each bought diamonds for themselves because they don’t want to be dependent on anyone for such luxurious gifts

While in conversation, Shehnaaz showed her diamond ring to Rakul, and the latter compliments her on it. Shehnaaz then shared that she has bought diamonds for herself. “Maine khareedi hui hai khud se. (I have bought diamonds for myself.)” She added, “Khud se isliye khareedi ki koi kisi ko deni na pade (I bought it for myself so no one has to give it to me.)” Rakul then shared that she too bought a big diamond for herself three years ago when she was single.

Shehnaaz then added, “See, we’re not dependent on anyone. Later on, even if someone gives it to us they’ll know that we already have it,” and Rakul said, “and if they have to give something to us then it should be peace of mind.”

Shehnaaz was recently seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video Moon Rise.

She is looking forward to making her Hindi film debut this year. She will be starring in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Pooja Hegde. She is also starring in Sajid Khan’s 100 percent alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 19:18 IST
