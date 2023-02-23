scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill pauses during azan call at awards ceremony, fans praise her ‘pure and good soul’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill earned much praise for pausing during the azan call at an award show.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill earns much praise for pausing during Azan call (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill earned praise after she paused during the azan call at the Digital Creator Awards. At the ceremony, Shehnaaz was asked to sing at the ceremony. The azan began at the time and she paused, waiting for it to end before she began. The video is doing the rounds on social media, with many praising her for being considerate to others and their beliefs.

A fan shared the video with the caption, “When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it.”

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill says she doesn’t believe in marriage anymore: ‘I am working hard so I don’t have to beg for money tomorrow’

Fans flooded the video with hearts, and one wrote, “Respect you for doing this amazing girl. Even though she don’t belong to that faith she still gave respect by not singing when azaan was calling.”

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...

Shehnaaz attended the show along with many other celebrities, including MC Stan, Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Prajakta Kohli, Aaditya Thackeray, Dhanashree Verma, Ashish Vidyarthi and others. Looking glamorous as ever, Shehnaaz was dressed in a black one-shoulder gown for the event. She also posed for the paparazzi with Bigg Boss 16 winner  MC Stan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon make her full-fledged Bollywood debut as the actress will be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi, and with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Along with movies, she’s also doing a lot of brand endorsements, television appearances and photoshoots. She is also hosting her own show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 12:45 IST
Next Story

Kangana Ranaut says she was a ‘replica of Madhubala’ in her younger days, shares a series of throwback photos

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close