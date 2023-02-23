Shehnaaz Gill pauses during azan call at awards ceremony, fans praise her ‘pure and good soul’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill earned praise after she paused during the azan call at the Digital Creator Awards. At the ceremony, Shehnaaz was asked to sing at the ceremony. The azan began at the time and she paused, waiting for it to end before she began. The video is doing the rounds on social media, with many praising her for being considerate to others and their beliefs.

A fan shared the video with the caption, “When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it.”

When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it. #ShehnaazGill #DigitalPersonalityOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/SwxjaogsGY — sal (@navion1990) February 23, 2023

Fans flooded the video with hearts, and one wrote, “Respect you for doing this amazing girl. Even though she don’t belong to that faith she still gave respect by not singing when azaan was calling.”

Shehnaaz attended the show along with many other celebrities, including MC Stan, Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Prajakta Kohli, Aaditya Thackeray, Dhanashree Verma, Ashish Vidyarthi and others. Looking glamorous as ever, Shehnaaz was dressed in a black one-shoulder gown for the event. She also posed for the paparazzi with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon make her full-fledged Bollywood debut as the actress will be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi, and with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Along with movies, she’s also doing a lot of brand endorsements, television appearances and photoshoots. She is also hosting her own show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.