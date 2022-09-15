Shehnaaz Gill on her upcoming projects: ‘Meri 4-5 movies aa rahi hai’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently revealed that she is doing around four to five movies. In a viral video, Shehnaaz is heard answering a paparazzi’s question about her upcoming ventures.

On Wednesday, a paparazzi asked Shehnaaz about her upcoming movie. He asked, “Aapki movie kab aayegi (When will your film release)?” To which Shehnaaz quickly replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 upcoming movies).” Then another person said, “Bhaijaan wali movie (Salman Khan’s movie).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill’s role in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has attracted lot of speculation. Recently, Shehnaaz put an end to all the rumours and clarified that she is still doing the film. “LOL! these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can’t wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde. The film was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the makers changed it last month. Apart from the Salman movie, Shehnaaz will be seen in John Abraham’s next movie titled 100%. Ritesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi will also be seen in the film.