Shehnaaz Gill on films with Salman Khan, John Abraham: ‘If you stay natural and loyal, people will work with you’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to star in not one, but two big-ticket Bollywood films. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, and in 100%, along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

Shehnaaz recently walked the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards held in Mumbai, and spoke about how people who used to make fun of her are now appreciating her work. Talking to Zoom, she said in Hindi, “Times change. Everybody comes with their own luck and things can work out for them in their own way. So, never judge anyone or comment negatively about them, it can backfire on you.”

About making her Bollywood debut soon, Shehnaaz said, “I’ve now entered this industry and now I want to stay here. I think one should always be natural. If you stay natural and loyal, people will work with you because they relate with you.”

Spilling the beans on her two upcoming films, one with Salman Khan and other with John Abraham, Shehnaaz shared, “Salman Khan is a big star, he has given me this opportunity, he has opened the doors for me. About my other film, I’d like to thank Sajid Khan… (I’m the) main lead… The film also stars John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.”

Shehnaaz, who for the longest time was addressed as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’, said that she wants the tag to go away because, “I want to make my identity as Shehnaaz Gill now, Katrina Kaif is Katrina Kaif and I like her so much, but I want that people to know me as Shehnaaz Gill.”