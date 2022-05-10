Shehnaaz Gill glows in new set of photos, calls herself ‘ray of sunshine’

Shehnaaz Gill has taken Instagram by storm all over again. The Bigg Boss 13 fame shared a new set of pictures from her recent photoshoot with “Today’s ray of sunshine is here” as the caption. As soon as she shared the post, her fans showered the actor with adorable comments. “This girl is on fire,” a fan wrote, while another called her a “stunner.” One of the comments also read, “Setting the internet on fire.”

Shehnaaz’s new photos have come after her visit to Delhi. She was in the national capital to launch Brahma Kumaris’ Empowerment of Girl Child campaign. At the event, she opened up on how she believes that she is a pure soul. She also asked her fans to always believe in themselves. In one of the clips on social media, Shehnaaz spoke about how she has worked hard to achieve all that she is today.

“Maine apni mehnat se kamaya hai yeh sab kuch (I’ve earned it all my sheer hard work),” she said. “Nothing has come to me easy or before time. I believe if something comes to you too soon, it goes away soon. I’m working hard and I’ll continue to do so because I want to earn more of this love,” she added.

Shehnaaz, who was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh reiterated that her fame has not changed her. “Purity toh same hi hai (The purity remains the same) but I’ve improved a lot in terms of my knowledge and how I can understand things better. Baki main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon (I was the best even then. I’m the best even now).”

The actor, who continues to be in news every now and then, is looking forward to working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film, which will mark Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut, stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Salman and Shehnaaz met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. The two formed a bond with each other during their stint on the show.