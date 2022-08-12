scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

Shehnaaz Gill shared a video from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She tied a rakhi to her manager.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 1:31:09 pm
Shehnaaz Gill celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her manager.

Shehnaaz Gill missed celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Shehbaz but the ex-Bigg Boss star found a brother in her manager Kushal. Shehnaaz shared a video on her social media where she says that this is the first time that she is tying rakhi to Kushal.

Shehnaaz wrote with the video, “Miles away from home… but still feels like home… Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone… miss you @badeshshebaz.” After tying the rakhi, Shehnaaz and Kushal are having a fun argument about who should touch whose feet.

Shehnaaz Gill tied rakhi to her manager Kushal.

Shehnaaz shot to fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth Shukla. Their chemistry and relationship on the show was loved by fans and they soon came to be known as SidNaaz. Sid’s untimely death in 2021 left everyone shocked and Shenaaz too, took a while to recover from the shock.

In recent months, Shehnaaz has actively started posting content on her YouTube channel. She recently had her first ramp show and has also started filming for her first Hindi feature film, the tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan.

Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

Recently, there were rumours that Shehnaaz had opted out of the film. She dismissed the rumors and shared on her Instagram story, “LOL! These rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie.” Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. After this film, Shehnaaz will start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s next. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani.

Shehnaaz recently announced that she would be joining Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi on a US-Canada tour titled Sanju Baba Chale Amerika.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 01:31:09 pm

